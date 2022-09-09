McHenry County residents mark Queen Elizabeth II’s death: ‘It’s a huge passing’

Queen Elizabeth II is the only British monarch Abigail Quentrall-Quezada has ever known.

“She was an amazing woman, really,” said the Richmond resident, a dual citizen who was born in England and spent her childhood between there and Trinidad. “Seventy years on the throne and she was active up until the day she died.”

The queen died Thursday at the age of 96, ending a 70-year reign that began in 1952.

Many in McHenry County, both English natives and American anglophiles, described the news as expected but nonetheless tragic and monumental in its implications for the future of the monarchy.

Crystal Lake restauranteur Paul Leech, who was born in Ellesmere Port, England, called it a “very sad day” and described himself as a big supporter of the royal family.

“I love the queen,” Leech said. “All my life, there’s never been another queen or monarch. It’s a huge passing. The whole country will be in mourning now.”

Leech, who said her passing has been “half expected” since moving several years ago out of the royal residence in Buckingham Palace, was lucky enough to have seen the queen during several of her jubilees.

Leech said he saw the queen and Prince Philip in the town of Warrington for her Silver Jubilee in 1977.

McHenry County residents who spoke to the Northwest Herald about the queen cited a mix of both personal and political achievements that made Elizabeth so influential in the United Kingdom and around the world.

Cary resident Deb Geraci said she had not heard the news before talking to a reporter but had known she was sick. She called her death “bittersweet.” Having visited England a few decades ago, she got to visit Buckingham Palace in London, she said.

“She’s lived a long life,” Geraci said. “I always thought she was very graceful. I thought she had a big impact with her lifespan and what she accomplished. … It’s a bygone era.”

Quentrall-Quezada cited Elizabeth’s charity work and her efforts during World War II as things she particularly admired about the queen. She also said that every Christmas day, her parents would have everyone sit and watch the queen’s speech.

Jessica Rizza of Woodstock said Elizabeth has changed over her years as a monarch, saying she became more “progressive and forward-thinking later in life.”

Lakewood resident Julie Arndt said Elizabeth showed a great example for her son, Prince Charles, who is in line to succeed her.

“She lived such a great life,” she said. “I think people around the world will mourn her. Seventy years on the throne is unheard of.”

Lonni Oldham of Huntley, who is on the board of the McHenry County Historical Society and fan of the show “Downton Abbey,” said it should be “very interesting” what happens now that the queen has died.

“At her age, we were kind of expecting something, and when they announced today they were calling family, I thought that it must be much more serious,” Oldham said, referencing prior health concerns the queen has had. “She reigned so long, it is going to be quite interesting to move on to her son, and we will probably be keeping up with this. It will have an impact on the world in general. We will just have to kind of enjoy seeing how this all plays out in the country and the monarchy.”

Sarah Sullivan, an instructor of history and department chairman for history, political science and economics at McHenry County College who also specialize in women’s history, said she expects a “complicated” reaction to a king Charles, now age 73. Charles is not as popular as the queen or Prince William, who is next in line, she said.

“Some like him, some don’t,” Sullivan said of Charles. She wonders what members of the British Commonwealth might do to remove the monarch as their head of state, as Barbados did in 2021, or if those in the United Kingdom will still want the constitutional monarchy in place at all.

“It is expensive,” Sullivan said of the monarchy. “They serve a function, but is that what the people of England want? There could be a change. I think there were people kind of holding on to the monarchy because it had been around their whole life and Elizabeth had been their queen. I think the next couple of years will be interesting.”

Quentrall-Quezada suggested it might be time for the UK to move on from the monarchy.

“I don’t think he can compare to his mother,” Quentrall-Quezada said of Charles. “I think he is very much a stay-in-the-background person. Will he be a good king? Maybe. He can manage the affairs. But is he dynamic? I don’t think so.”