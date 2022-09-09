Johnsburg man pleads guilty to attempted criminal sexual assault; given probation

A 50-year-old Johnsburg man was sentenced to two years of probation Thursday after pleading guilty to attempted criminal sexual assault without consent, McHenry County court records show.

Benjamin D. Hansen also must register as a sex offender for life and pay $3,714.55 in court fines and fees. He was sentenced to 56 days in the McHenry County jail but this was stayed, according to court documents.

The charge he pleaded to was amended from a more serious charge of criminal sexual assault without consent, a Class 1 felony, according to court documents. Had he been convicted of the Class 1 felony, he could have faced between four and 15 years in prison.

In exchange for entering the guilty plea, additional charges of criminal sexual assault without consent, a Class 1 felony, and criminal sexual abuse without consent, a Class 4 felony, were dismissed, according to court documents.

The charge he pleaded to stems from an incident that occurred on Feb. 10, 2019, according to court documents.

His attorney declined to comment.