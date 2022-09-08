McHenry County felony report for week of Aug. 21 to 27, 2022

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Aug. 21 through 27. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.
Cary
Gerardo Gallaga, 66, of the 400 block of West James Way, Cary, was charged Thursday, Aug. 25, with failure to report change in address as required by the Sex Offender Registration Act.
Liam R. Pini, 20, of the 100 block of Crooked Creek Trail, Barrington, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 23, with possession of a fraudulent driver’s license and no registration plate.
Brittney L. Armenta, 32, of the 1300 block of Cunat Court, Lake in the Hills, was charged Friday, Aug. 26, with possession of less than 15 grams of oxycodone.
Carlos A. Alvarado, 22, of the 100 block of Pecos Circle, Carptentersville, was charged Saturday, Aug. 27, with possession and the manufacture or delivery of 10 to 30 grams of marijuana.
Bradley R. Johnson, 34, of the 2200 block of Glouceston Lane, Naperville, was charged Saturday, Aug. 27, with failing to register as a sex offender and residing near a daycare or playground.
Tonya M. Krich, 38, of the 2200 block of Edgewood Drive, Woodstock, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 23, with possession of less than 30 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Juan A. Lezama-Joya, 41, of the 800 block of Dunbar Court, Schaumburg, was charged Thursday, Aug. 25, with aggravated fleeing or eluding a police officer, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol while license revoked, reckless driving, reckless conduct, two counts of resisting a police officer, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, failing to yield to emergency vehicles, driving while license revoked, driving while license expired for more than one year, driving with expired license plates, unlawful display of registration, operating vehicle with suspended registration, improper use of registration or title, failing to carry a driver’s license while driving, operating an uninsured vehicle, two counts of disobeying a stop sign, improper turn and failure to signal while turning.
Harvard
Alexia F. Posada-Reyes, 20, of the 600 block of North Jefferson Street, Harvard, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 24, with home invasion.
Johnsburg
Jesse M. Mercado, 22, of the 3100 block of Chellington Drive, Johnsburg, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 23, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Brian J. Harris, 23, of the 300 block of Lake Hinsdale Drive, Willowbrook, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 23, with criminal damage to property and failing to report damage.
Marengo
Tyler D. Smart, 26, of the 1300 block of North Page Street, Marengo, was charged Sunday, Aug. 21, with aggravated battery of a pregnant person.
Melissa M. Ryan, 36, of the 2400 block of Pleasant Street, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Aug. 26, with possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl.
McHenry
Janis E. Anderson, 65, of the zero to 100 block of North Holly Avenue, Fox Lake, was charged Monday, Aug. 22, with aggravated battery to a security officer and two counts of aggravated battery to a nurse.
Mitchell J. Ratliff, 31, of the 2300 block of West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, was charged Monday, Aug. 22, with burglary and retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Logan C. Kramer, 23, of the 9900 block of 191st Avenue, Bristol, Wisconsin, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 24, with aggravated delivery and possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, escape of a police officer, possession of alprazolam, possession of clonazepam, possession of amphetamine, obstructing justice, possession of a weapon and ammunition without a valid firearm owner’s identification card and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel A. Shafer, 48, of the 600 block of Whitmore Trail, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 24, with aggravated battery in a public place and disorderly conduct.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Tavon A. Jones, 26, of Woodstock was charged Tuesday, Aug. 23, with criminal damage to government property.
Miranda A. Johnson, 27, of the 8000 block of Estee Drive, Cumming, Georgia, was charged Friday, Aug. 26, with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol causing a death, two counts of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm, speeding, operating an uninsured vehicle and disobeying a traffic-control device.
Edgar Herrera, 32, of the 13800 block of Perkins Road, Woodstock, was charged Saturday, Aug. 27, with armed violence, possession and possession with intent to deliver 400 to 900 grams of cocaine, possession and possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and obstructing justice.
Ana M. Mendoza, 24, of the 13800 block of Perkins Road, Woodstock, was charged Saturday, Aug. 27, with possession and possession with intent to deliver 400 to 900 grams of cocaine and possession and possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of marijuana.