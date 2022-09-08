Lake in the Hills police arrest two during Labor Day enforcement campaign

The Lake in the Hills Police Department arrested two police during the recent Labor Day enforcement campaign, the department said.

Both arrests were for driving while license suspended, according to a news release. Additionally, 17 seat belt tickets were written, six of which occurred during nighttime hours.

Other citations issued included five for distracted driving, 15 for speeding and two for driving without insurance.

The Lake in the Hills Police Department was one of many law enforcement agencies across the state who participated in the Labor Day traffic safety campaign, which ran Aug. 19 through Sept. 6.

The stepped-up enforcement was paid for using federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.