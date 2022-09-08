Art on the Fox returns to Algonquin this weekend

Art on the Fox will return to downtown Algonquin this Saturday and Sunday, showcasing the work of 75 juried artists along with live musical performances, face painting, a graffiti wall and kids art tent.

The event will offer artwork at a variety of price points and types, including paintings, ceramics, glass, jewelry and sculpture. Pieces with a green ribbon will have 10% of its sales price donated to Make-A-Wish Illinois as part of the Amdur Productions’ Green Ribbon Project.

Attendees are invited to bring any gently used wall art to the festival, where it will be donated to the Chicago Furniture Bank, a local nonprofit that distributes furnishings and art to those leaving shelters and moving into permanent housing.

Admission is free and free parking is available nearby. The Public Arts Commission will judge the show. For more information, contact Amdur Productions at 847-926-4300.