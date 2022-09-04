National car wash brand expands into Huntley

National car wash brand Tommy’s Express plans to open a new location in Huntley.

The company broke ground on the new location at Route 47 and Regency Parkway, next door to O’Reilly Auto Parts, on Aug. 22, according to a news release. It will be the second Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Illinois, with more in development.

The company offers “quick service even at peak hours,” a three-minute travel down the car wash tunnel and free floor mat washers and vacuum stations located on-site, according to the release.

Tommy Club unlimited wash memberships will be available for purchase via the Tommy’s Express app leading up to the site’s grand opening, allowing member vehicles to automatically be admitted to the wash via a license plate reader system, according to the release. The memberships cost $21.99 per month.