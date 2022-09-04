Environmental Defenders of McHenry County look for new executive director as current leader steps down

The Environmental Defenders of McHenry County are actively looking to fill a top leadership position after Executive Director Cynthia Kanner stepped down at the end of August.

Kanner, who will remain as a volunteer and advisor for the group, described her time with the organization as “amazing” but said she was looking to pursue more statewide opportunities and hoped to focus on policy and issues related to water and river systems.

Kanner has been a member of the Defenders for 21 years. She said she was proud of guiding the organization through the pandemic and expanding the organization’s outreach despite the added challenges over that time.

“There’s nothing more honorable than leading an organization that has brought lasting change to the local environment,” Kanner said. “It’s been an honor to have been executive director over the past four and a half years.”

Kanner also joked that she learned over the last few years that she “love(s) writing grants” and said she did a lot of work planning the group’s 50th year anniversary celebration in 2020. She also helped put together the “50 Years of Defending” documentary video last year.

“Cynthia has a great personality and she’s been really great with the community,” said Destiny Seaton, the group’s communications specialist. “Writing grants, coming up with new ideas, I really enjoyed working with her.”

The executive director’s most important role with the Defenders is to help secure grant funding and to collaborate and foster partnerships with other environmental organizations, Seaton said.

The group already has had a few applications come in and has set a soft deadline of Sept. 15 for when they will begin the next steps, though the priority is to “find the right person,” Seaton said.

For more information about the position, go tos https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3204952042/ or can contact the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County directly at 815-338-0393.