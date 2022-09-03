Road improvements in Algonquin’s High Hill subdivision underway

The reconstruction of about a dozen roads in the High Hill subdivision in Algonquin began this week with concrete removal and other work, the village said in its weekly newsletter.

The project, which is expected to run through November, also includes sidewalk and sewer repairs, tree removal and landscape restoration.

Contractors are performing sewer and storm drain repairs and will begin concrete removal along sidewalks and gutters next week in preparation for the road and driveway resurfacing, project resident engineer Raz Calin said.

Although the construction was delayed by the Local 150 strike earlier this summer, which affected the concrete and asphalt mix supply chain, contractors still hope to finish on time later this fall, Calin said.

The construction is being fully funded through the village’s capital improvements budget, according to a news release about the project in July.

During the repairs, residents in the neighborhood may experience more noise and temporary road closures, according to the release. However, Calin said he’s had “good conversations” with High Hill residents so far.

For information about the project, visit https://www.highhillimprovements.org.