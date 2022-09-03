Registration open for Algonquin’s Ted Spella Leadership School

Registration is now open for those interested in attending the village of Algonquin’s Ted Spella Leadership School.

Named for former Algonquin Village President Ted Spella, the school seeks to bring together a cross-section of participants eager to expand their community involvement, the village said in a recent news release.

Participation will require a serious commitment of time and energy from all attendees, according to the release. The program consists of an overview of critical community issues and readings and seminars regarding leadership concepts and ethics over eight sessions from September through April.

One or more session also may include field trips to certain facilities in order to gain a better appreciation of the discipline.

Space in the Ted Spella Leadership School is limited to 30 participants. Tuition for the program is $149.

For information, visit algonquin.org/tsls.