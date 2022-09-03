Prescription drug drop-off scheduled for Tuesday in Hampshire, Thursday in Campton Hills

Prescription drug drop-off events are set for Tuesday in Hampshire and Thursday in Campton Hills.

The events are being held by state Reps. Dan Ugaste and Jeff Keicher in partnership with the Hampshire Police Department, Campton Hills Police Department and Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

The first event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Keicher’s office at 115 W. Oak Knoll Drive in Hampshire. The second will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Campton Hills Police Department at 40W270 LaFox Road, Suite B.

Both prescription drug drop-offs will collect unwanted or expired prescription drugs and safely dispose of them for free, according to a news release. Accepted medications include prescription medications, prescription ointments and patches, pet medications and vitamins. Needles, illegal drugs and liquids will not be accepted.

These are outdoor events that allow participants to remain in their vehicles. Drivers should follow the marked lanes when entering and exiting the parking lots.

For questions or information, call Keicher’s office at 815-748-3494 or visit RepKeicher.com. Ugaste’s office can be reached at 630-797-5530 or by going to RepUgaste.com.