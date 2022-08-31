Fire damages McHenry garage, living quarters; no injuries reported

The McHenry Township Fire District is investigating a fire at a two-story building on Broad Street Tuesday night.

According to Battalion Chief Kevin Sears, firefighters were called at about 7 p.m. for a building on fire at Route 31 and Broad Street. The building is behind a home on the 3500 block of Broad Street.

When firefighters arrived about two minutes after the first call, fire was coming from one of the doors with heavy smoke throughout, Battalion Chief David Harwood said.

The large, two-story brick garage used for storage on the property had living quarters on the second floor, Sears said. No one was inside the building when firefighters arrived, he said.

The fire was knocked down in about 10 minutes and firefighters and investigators stayed on site for about an hour, Harwood said.

No firefighters or residents were injured in the blaze, Sears said. Neither a cause, nor a damage estimate was immediately available.

Firefighters from Fox Lake, Nunda, Crystal Lake and Spring Grove fire departments assisted, covering calls while the fire was put out, officials said.