McHenry County felony report for week of Aug. 14 to 20, 2022

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Aug. 14 through 20. Not all charges listed are felonies. Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Algonquin
Michael B. Cowsert, 50, of the 1300 block of Stonegate Road, Algonquin, was charged Monday, Aug. 15, with aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.
Cary
Nikolas Sarabyn, 18, of the 300 block of Parkstone Drive, Cary, was charged Monday, Aug. 15, with 17 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of sex with an animal.
Crystal Lake
Rickiy Bell, 34, of the 300 block of East Prospect Drive, Freeport, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 16, with drug-induced homicide.
Isaiah A. Elizarraraz, 20, of the 200 block of Lincolnshire Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 16, with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
Shelly L. Conrad, 57, of the 26600 block of West Pine Street, Antioch, was charged with theft of property worth more than $300, possession of another’s credit card and possession of another’s debit card.
Harvard
Joe R. Liggins, 30, of the 3400 block of Wilbarger Drive, Dallas, Texas, was charged Monday, Aug. 15, with two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, driving without a valid license, operating an uninsured vehicle, two counts of disobeying a traffic control signal, driving with expired license plates, and improper lane use.
Jose T. Calixto, 24, of the 100 block of West Thompson Street, Harvard, was charged Friday, Aug. 19, with grooming.
Nayeli A. Govea, 18, of the 2800 block of Lembcke Road, Harvard, was charged Friday, Aug. 19, with criminal damage to property between $300 and $10,000 and criminal damage to government property between $500 and $10,000.
Christian T. Rusch, 21, of the 12700 block of 234th Avenue, Trevor, Wisconsin, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 16, with possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl.
Lake in the Hills
Anthony J. Bielecki, 19, of the 600 block of Lorree Lane, Lake in the Hills, was charged Monday, Aug. 15, with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery and two counts of aggravated battery.
McHenry
Miguel A. Camacho, 62, of the 3200 block of West Arthington Street, Chicago, was charged Monday, Aug. 15, with forgery and unauthorized possession of a prescription form.
Isaac Wilhelm, 31, of the 4500 block of Ashley Drive, McHenry, was charged Monday, Aug. 15, with possession of methamphetamine and driving while license revoked.
Jerome D. Williams, 28, of the 9800 block of South Ingleside Avenue, Chicago, was charged Monday, Aug. 15, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Kevin N. Labrizzi, 29, of the 10500 block of Main Street, Richmond, was charged Friday, Aug. 19, with possession of stolen license or registration.
Jasmine M. Caldwell, 31, of the 4700 block of Elm Street, McHenry, was charged Saturday, Aug. 20, with retail theft greater than $300, theft greater than $300 and resisting a police officer.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Steven G. Bowman, 56, of the 900 block of Nippersink Road, Spring Grove, was charged Monday, Aug. 15, with two counts of domestic battery, resisting a police officer and violating bond conditions.
Christina L. Calhoun, 37, of the 400 block of East Crystal Lake Avenue, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, Aug. 18, with aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated assault to a police officer, and resisting arrest.
Christopher E. Summers, 43, of the 2100 block of Lincoln Avenue, Fox River Grove, was charged Friday, Aug. 19, with two counts of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery, and unlawful restraint.