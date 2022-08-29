Man who left scene of Richmond crash with injury back in jail for allegedly violating probation

A Gurnee man who left the scene of a 2020 Richmond crash that injured a woman was arrested again Sunday after prosecutors filed a petition seeking to revoke his probation.

Cody W. Washington, 26, was sentenced in January 2021 to two years of felony probation as part of a plea deal in which Washington pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a crash with injuries and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police, court records show. His probation is up Jan. 23.

Prosecutors, however, sought to have Washington’s probation revoked in July after, according to the prosecutors’ petition, he failed to report to his probation officer on dates in May and July. He also tested positive for THC, which is found in cannabis, in July, and was unsuccessfully discharged from Nicasa Bridge House, a halfway house for those recovering from drugs or alcohol addiction, according to the petition. His whereabouts were unknown when prosecutors filed the petition, it states.

Washington originally was accused of crashing a car into a telephone pole, injuring a woman, and then failing to report the situation to police, according to police at the time and court records.

The crash occurred at 2:36 a.m. Sept. 30, 2020, when Washington was driving a Silver 2019 Nissan Sentra westbound on Route 12 at Cunat Boulevard in Richmond, court records show.

He was then accused of failing to pull over for a Spring Grove police officer and attempted to flee the scene, speeding more than 21 mph over the limit, according to the criminal complaint.

Washington is due back in court Wednesday to enter a plea in connection to the prosecutors’ effort to have his probation revoked. He is being represented by the McHenry County Public Defender’s Office, court records show.