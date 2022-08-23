Man sentenced to 3 years for DUI in 2020 Crystal Lake motorcycle-vehicle crash

An Alsip man was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to driving under the influence in connection to a Crystal Lake crash that sent him and his passenger to the hospital nearly two years ago.

Ryan B. Hurst, 39, was indicted on 10 aggravated driving under the influence charges following a Sept. 14, 2020, crash that injured a woman, court records show. Hurst’s driver’s license had been suspended at the time of the crash for another DUI and he was accused of having drugs and alcohol in his system.

All of the charges are Class 4 felonies, which typically carry a sentence of one to three years in prison. The charges also require a year of mandatory supervised release.

The crash occurred when Hurst, who was driving a motorcycle, struck another vehicle while attempting to maneuver between two cars, according to a McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office press release.

Hurst and his passenger were both taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital for treatment, according to the release. A lab test found Hurst’s blood-alcohol content were over the legal limit and he had cocaine and marijuana in system, the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge sentenced Hurst to three years, which will be served at 50%, according to the sentencing order. Hurst will receive day-to-day credit for the 194 days he spent in custody and credit for half a day for each of the 190 days he spent in a self-improvement program, volunteering or on a work assignment.