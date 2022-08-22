McHenry County grand jury indictments: Weeks of July 25, Aug. 1, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Paul Grzyb, 51, of the 700 block of Elm Lane, Woodstock; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol while license revoked, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated driving while license revoked with five previous convictions, driving while license revoked with a previous conviction, and improper lane use.
- Vincenzo Purpura, 35, of the 7200 block of Hiawatha Drive, Wonder Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Shannon L. Miller, 38, of the 9200 block of Vine Avenue, Wonder Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
- Tiburcio Ayala-Pastor, 55, of the 1700 block of West 21st Place, Chicago; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
- David J. Fidowicz, 25, of the 7300 block of Cove Drive, Cary; possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana and possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana.
- Johnathan A. Wilson, 26, of the 11700 block of Woodcreek Drive, Huntley; possession and possession with intent to deliver psilocybin; possession of less than 15 grams each of alprazolam, cocaine, and amphetamine or dextroamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jordan T. Bray, 32, of Woodstock; retail theft with a previous conviction.
- Daniel O. Susma, 28, of the 1700 block of North River Road, Algonquin; aggravated domestic battery, three counts of aggravated battery to a person over 60 years old, three counts of domestic battery and interfering with reporting of domestic violence.
- Laurinda M. Ahrens, 52, of the 700 block of Concord Lane, Barrington; two counts of aggravated battery to a person over 60 years old, two counts of aggravated battery in a public place, possession of less than 15 grams of amphetamine or dextroamphetamine, possession of less than 200 grams of hydrocodone or oxycodone, and resisting a police officer.
- Khumoyun Ermatov, 31, of the 4600 block of Whitehall Court, Algonquin; aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.
- Robert S. Castiglia, 57, of the 300 block of Dietz Street, Marengo; aggravated battery of a police officer.
- Macy E. Harrison, 28, of the 400 block of South Ayer Street, Harvard; aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, obstructing justice, battery and criminal damage to property.
- Arthur L. Gage Jr., 40, of the 1900 block of Cobblestone Drive, Carpentersville; aggravated battery causing great bodily harm
- five counts of aggravated battery.
- Isajlaj Bekim, 49, of the 5200 block of West Altgeld Street, Chicago; retail theft over $300 and attempting to elude a police officer.
Rory P. Altenburg, 48, of the 200 block of West Sunset Drive, Lakemoor; fifteen violations of a protection order with previous convictions, three counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction and two counts of violation of bail bond.
Alexander J. Girmscheid, 29, of the zero to 100 block of Surry Lane, Crystal Lake; burglary and theft.
Amber L. Wenger, 35, of the zero to 100 block of Surry Lane, Crystal Lake; burglary and theft.
Ryan E. Townsend, 29, of the 3700 block of Woodstock Street, Wonder Lake; four counts of aggravated battery, aggravated battery of a police officer and criminal damage to property.
Sarah L. Flint, 41, of the 1000 block of Caswell Street, Belvidere, two counts of forgery and two counts of theft.
Debra J. Patten, 29, of the 10900 block of South Hermosa Avenue, Chicago; two counts of forgery and two counts of theft.
Hugo M. Pichardo-Calixto, 34, of the 200 block of West Washington Street, Harvard; criminal trespass to residence, two counts of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
James Rebolledo, 38, of the 500 block of Rand Drive, McHenry; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing justice, driving with a revoked license with a previous conviction, possession of cannabis in a vehicle, operating an uninsured vehicle, improper turn and improper lighting.
Andre Branch, 53, of Chicago; burglary and theft.
Deshawn M. Wilson, 24, of the 4500 block of Parkway Avenue, McHenry; aggravated battery to a child.
Bryan H. Canales, 58, of the 2300 block of Catherine Avenue, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin; failure to register as a sex offender.
Cameron D. Griggs, 29, of the 100 block of North Haywood Street, Woodstock; aggravated battery and criminal trespass on government property.
Peter B. Lundborg, 57, of the 900 block of Wheeler Street, Woodstock; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of marijuana.
Michael S. Wood, 32, of the 400 block of Berkshire Drive, Crystal Lake; two counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, aggravated assault on public property and reckless driving.
Lamonte R. Brown, 47, of the 500 block of Darlington Lane, Crystal Lake; six counts of delivery of 1 to 15 grams of cocaine and six counts of possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Juan A. Colon, 27, of the 1800 block of Grand Avenue, Waukegan; two counts of criminal damage to government property.
Laura G. Rodriguez, 46, of the 600 block of Waters Edge Drive, McHenry; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a revoked license with a previous conviction and two counts of improper traffic lane use.
Andrew M. Hopkins, 19, of the 400 block of Oxford Lane, Crystal Lake; damage to property of more than $500.
Brittney M. Pietrarosso, 26, of the 600 block of East Grant Highway, Marengo; possession of less than 15 grams of LSD and obstructing identification.
Randy L. Redman, 61, of the 100 block of Hutchins Street, Woodstock; two counts of aggravated battery and resisting a police officer.