McHenry County grand jury indictments July 11 and July 18

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Timonty E. Fallucca, 62, of the 3200 block of Thompson Road, Wonder Lake; aggravated driving under the influence, aggravated driving under the influence with BAC over .16, and aggravated driving under the influence with BAC over .08.
Costantino Alvares, 35, of the 4500 block of Garden Quarter, McHenry; aggravated driving under the influence on a revoked license, driving on a revoked license, driving under the influence on a revoked license, driving under the influence, driving under the influence with BAC over .08, operating an uninsured vehicle.
Lucian A. Meeks, 31, of the 1600 block of Brentwood Drive, Round Lake Beach; displaying a false insurance card, forgery and obstruction of evidence.
Thomas M. Pozzie, 29, of the 3600 block of Linden Drive, Island Lake; aggravated battery with great bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery with bodily harm, domestic battery with physical contact.
Zohaib A. Butt, 36, of the 1200 block of Bradley Circle, Elgin; driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, notice of address change, notice of name and address change, obstruction of justice, resisting a police officer, open container and violation of a parking ordinance.
Dmitry Bogatiryov, 48, of the 1600 block of Julia Way, Lakemoor; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol on a suspended or revoked license, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with three previous convictions, child endangerment, domestic battery with bodily harm, domestic battery with physical contact, driving under the influence and interfering with domestic violence reporting.
Justin A. Vega, 29, of the 1300 block of Westbourne Parkway, Algonquin; domestic battery causing bodily harm and domestic battery with a prior conviction.
Ross J. Carpenter, 27, of the 100 block of Woodstock Street, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery to a police officer.
Rolax T. Green, 22, of the 1300 block of Westbury Drive, Hoffman Estates; driving on a suspended license, electronic harassment, identity theft, theft with control and theft with deception.
Jose J. Quintero, 33, of the 200 block of East Church Street, Woodstock; contributing to the delinquency of a minor, sex offender with video or photos of a child, and violating the sex offender registry.
Paul D. Picard, 29, of the 300 block of Maple Street, Daytona Beach, Florida; possession of a controlled substance.
Faustino O. Martinez, 63, of the 300 block of South McHenry Avenue, Crystal Lake; manufacture or delivery of cocaine between 1 to 15 grams, possession of a controlled substance any amount.
Jessica E Lopez, 18, of the 1000 block of McPhee Drive, Lake in the Hills; manufacture or delivery of marijuana between 30 to 500 grams, two counts of possession of marijuana between 100 to 500 grams.
Jesus J. Nunez-Garcia, 31, of the 1100 block of Ridgeway Avenue, Aurora; manufacture or delivery of marijuana between 2,000 to 5,000 grams, manufacture or delivery of marijuana between 30 to 500 grams, possession of marijuana between 2,000 to 5,000 grams.
Kenneth Heritsch, 56, of the 1500 block of 33rd Lane, Pueblo, Colorado; marijuana trafficking over 5,000 grams, driving on a revoked or suspended license, manufacture or delivery or marijuana more than 5,000 grams, and possession of marijuana more than 5,000 grams.
Kelly A. Shaevitz, 55, of the 1100 block of Pine, Glenview; obstruction of justice, obstructing identification, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a police officer, open alcohol passenger, unlawful possession of a credit card.
Terry R. Pugh Jr., 32, of the 600 block of East Grant Highway, Marengo; manufacture or delivery of between 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, possession of between 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, and resident a police officer.
Julio C. Rojas, 32, of the 1300 block of Ninth Street, Harvard; manufacture or delivery of 100 to 400 grams of cocaine, and possession of 100 to 400 grams of cocaine.
Luis Diaz, 24, of the 200 block of Orchard Street, Elgin; manufacture or deliver between one to 15 grams of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance.
Micaele Varela, 24, of the 500 block of Leah Lane, Woodstock; possession of marijuana between 100 to 500 grams, possession of cocaine between 100 to 400 grams.
Ernesto Reynosa-Vazayez, 34, of the 4000 block of Newport Drive, Island Lake; Aggravated criminal sexual abuse less than five years older than victim, sexual assault with force, exploitation, grooming, predatory criminal sexual assault to a victim under the age of 13, and traveling to meet a minor.
Lonnie Griffin, 47, of the 10300 block of South Hale, Chicago; display of merchandise less than $300 with a previous conviction.
Willam S. Lamar Jr., 31, of the 100 block of Woodstock Street, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, domestic battery with bodily harm with previous convictions, domestic battery with other prior convictions, domestic battery with physical contact and resisting a police officer.
Daniel V. DeFrancisco, 36, of the 300 block of Council Trail, Lake in the Hills; aggravated battery to a victim over 60, domestic battery with bodily harm with previous convictions, domestic battery with previous convictions.
Kwantrell C. Williams, 25, of the 2300 block of Joppa Avenue, Zion; criminal damage to government property less than $500.
David C. Starke, 40, of the 5200 block of North Woodrow Avenue, McHenry; aggravated battery to a police officer.
Brandon M. Vice, 35, of the zero to 100 block of East Grand Avenue, Fox Lake; obstruction of justice.
Patrick M. McRae, 34, of the 300 block of North Harrison Street, Algonquin; aggravated battery to a police officer.
Mario F. Grech, 41, of the 200 block of Cunat Boulevard, Richmond; aggravated battery with strangulation, domestic battery with bodily harm, and domestic battery with physical contact.
Gerald N. Fellion, 56, of the 5800 block of Glenwood Avenue, Chicago; aggravated battery to a process server, aggravated battery to a victim over 60, domestic battery with bodily harm, domestic battery with physical contact, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.
Robert J. Sienkowski, 38, of the 300 block of Fern Drive, Island Lake; aggravated battery with great bodily harm.
Nichole L. Surber, 33, of the 2000 block of Highcrest Road, Marengo; aggravated battery to a police officer, failure to reduce speed and leaving the scene of an accident.
Carson J. Maxwell, 23, of the 100 block of South Street, Marengo; aggravated discharge of a gun, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a gun.
Robert E. Hammontree, 27, of the 4900 block of Lake Dawnwood Avenue, Johnsburg; possession of burglary tools, possession of less than 5 game of methamphetamine, resisting a police officer.
Bradley F. Kessler, 21, of the 4000 block of Kane Avenue, McHenry; other non-narcotic schedule 1 or 2 drug, possession of a controlled substance.
Crystal J. Politick, 36, of the 100 block of South Hill Street, Woodstock; driving below minimum speed limit, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, transportation of alcohol by a driver, stopping/standing/parking in a non-business district.
David R. Smolen, 27, of the zero to 100 block of Washington Street, Carpentersville; possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Jorge Lopez-Castillo, 24, of the 3400 block of Weingart Road, Johnsburg; illegal possession of ammunition, obstruction of justice and obstructing identification.
Desirae S. Suberla, 22, of the 2400 block of Lilac Street, McHenry, possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams.