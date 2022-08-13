Heating pad lights couch on fire in McHenry home: authorities

An electric heating pad caused a fire Saturday morning at a McHenry home, and resulted in no injuries, officials said.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District was called at 9:12 a.m. to a home in the 400 block of Whitaker Trail in McHenry after a structure fire was reported, according to a press release Saturday from the district.

The house, a two-story multifamily townhouse building, had light smoke coming out of it, according to the release. Officials told neighboring homeowners to exit their homes and began searching the house on fire for people and from where the smoke was coming.

After nobody was found in the home, fire officials located a couch that was on fire, the release stated. The fire was extinguished and the couch was removed from the home, with damage estimated to be around $2,000.

McHenry received aid from the Crystal Lake Fire Department.