5 things to do in McHenry County: Fire trucks, music and shopping round out the weekend

1. Rally Day Community Picnic 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 485 W. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake. The public is welcome. Kissed by Fire BBQ & Pizza|Pies and Savory Treats will be on site. There also will be games, a bounce house, face paintin and balloon animals. Admission is free.

2. The Northern Illinois Fire Museum will celebrate its grand opening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at 9114 Virginia Road in Lake in the Hills.

The museum features displays of antique firefighting equipment, radios and a hand-drawn and horse-drawn fire apparatus that went to the Great Chicago Fire in 1871 on a railroad car from Harvard.

There will be refreshments. Normal museum hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

3. Summer Market On the Square from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, on the Historic Woodstock Square, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock.

4. Blues guitarist Hector Anchondo will be performing at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Raue Center’s outdoor series “Arts on the Green” at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Crystal Lake.

Anchondo won the solo/duo category at the 2020 International Blues Challenge and his 2017 release, “Roll the Dice,” spent 24 weeks on the Roots Music Report. He has performed at the Chicago Blues Festival, Big Blues Bender and October Legendary Rhythm and Blues Cruise, according to a news release.

Tickets for Arts on the Green are sold by zone. Zone 1 is closest to the stage and costs $30 per ticket, Zone 2 tickets are $25 and Zone 3 tickets are $20. Seating is not provided. Patrons are welcome to bring a picnic, chairs, blankets and beverages of choice. Space is limited.

Tickets may be bought at rauecenter.org or via the box office at 815-356-9212 or at 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.

5. Cars & Coffee 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Sideouts, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake. This is a free event.

Cool cars, trucks and bikes will be on display. Socialize with fellow enthusiasts and spectators while enjoying coffee and donuts. VIP parking available for scheduled car clubs. For information, email nichole@sideouts.com. Brunch will be available 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

