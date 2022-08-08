Woodstock seeks community input for resident arts survey

The city of Woodstock is seeking input from residents regarding the importance of arts in the community through the Woodstock Community Arts Survey available through Aug. 24 at www.woodstockil.gov/arts-commission.

The survey was compiled by Northern Illinois University’s Center for Governmental Studies based on input from Woodstock’s Arts Commission and staff members with funding from the Community Foundation for McHenry County.

Responses will be used as a basis for completing Woodstock’s proposed Master Arts Plan and supporting arts-funding requests in grant applications. The results will be shared with the public and city administrators with before its use in expanding arts-related projects and programs.

For information about the survey or the Master Arts Plan, contact Business & Community Development Manager and Arts Commission liaison Krista Coltrin at kcoltrin@woodstockil.gov.