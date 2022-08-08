Route 31 ComEd power line caught fire Monday morning after possible lightning strike

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District and McHenry police responded to a power line that was on fire Monday morning, waiting for ComEd crews to arrive, said Battalion Chief David Harwood.

A fire truck and squad cars had the southbound lane of Route 31 at Lillian Street closed for less than an hour following what may have been a lightning strike, according to the ComEd online outage map.

A ComEd spokeswoman was unable to find further information about any possible outage in the area. Because the rain and thunderstorms that moved through the area Monday were relatively mild, the power company did not activate a storm response, said Shannon Breymaier at ComEd’s media center.

“We have not seen significant outages” from the rainstorm, Breymaier said.