Huntley could see nearly 10 miles of road improved in 2023

With its 2022 road improvement program underway, Huntley officials are beginning planning for roadwork for next year, which could be the largest road program in the village’s history.

Almost all the roads on next year’s docket are slated to be in or around the Del Webb Sun City neighborhoods, according to village documents. That includes all roadways in Sun City neighborhoods one, two, three, seven and nine.

Other roadways could include Cold Springs Drive, Farm Hill Drive, Hemmer Road, Stonewater Crossing and Wildrose Drive, all of which intersect with Del Webb Boulevard.

Jim Dhamer Drive, ranging from Route 47 to a spot west of George Bush Court, and the southern portion of Manning Road, could also see work, according to village documents.

Much of the work will take place in the southwest portion of the village, where nearly all roads are graded anywhere from poor, to very poor, to serious, village material shows. Many of these streets were the first developed neighborhoods in the area.

That work could see costs upwards of $6 million, which Village Administrator David Johnson said would be the largest single-year road program in the village’s history.

That money may come from multiple sources, including $1 million in motor fuel tax, nearly $2.7 from the village’s street improvement budget, and nearly $1.8 million in money from the Rebuild Illinois Capital Improvement plan, village documents show.

The work that is projected for 2023 comes in at about 9.5 miles, totaling about 7.5% of the village’s total roadway network.

None of the trustees gave comment on the plan, and village staff will begin incorporating it into next year’s budget, Johnson said.

At the end of 2021, the village’s road conditions were graded at a 61 out of 100, which is considered “fair condition,” village documents show. That grade is expected to stay the same by the end of 2022′s fiscal year. The new plan for 2023 would raise that grade to 63.

As part of the yearly road program, village staff has created a six-year pavement plan that would see 100% of the village’s roads resurfaced, costing about $3.2 million annually, village documents show. Though nothing has been approved yet.

The village’s current road program is expected to see work until the end of August after having started in April. Roads in this year’s program include Ruth Road, Haligus Road, Main Street, Reed Road, and Sun City neighborhoods 10, 13, 19, 23 and 28.