August 06, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News - McHenry County

Child flown to Loyola Medical Center for burns

The toddler was injured from a campfire, officials said

By Janelle Walker
The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts responded on Friday, August 5, 2022, to the KOA Campground on South Union Road, for a child burned by a campfire. The toddler was flown by helicopter for Loyola Medical Center in Maywood.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts responded on Friday, August 5, 2022, to the KOA Campground on South Union Road, for a child burned by a campfire. The toddler was flown by helicopter for Loyola Medical Center in Maywood. (Marengo Fire & Rescue District)

A young child, believed to be two or three years old, was flow Friday night to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood with serious injuries, a Marengo Fire & Rescue spokesman said.

Emergency responders were called at about 9:30 p.m. to the KOA Campground at 8404 South Union Road, Union, for a child who suffered burns from a campfire, according to a news release.

Due to the severity of initial reports, a medical helicopter was requested and landed in a nearby parking lot to evacuate the child to a burn unit, officials said.

The Fire District was not made aware of how the injuries occurred, the spokesman said. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts responded on Friday, August 5, 2022, to the KOA Campground on South Union Road, for a child burned by a campfire. The toddler was flown by helicopter for Loyola Medical Center in Maywood.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts responded on Friday, August 5, 2022, to the KOA Campground on South Union Road, for a child burned by a campfire. The toddler was flown by helicopter for Loyola Medical Center in Maywood. (Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)