Child flown to Loyola Medical Center for burns

A young child, believed to be two or three years old, was flow Friday night to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood with serious injuries, a Marengo Fire & Rescue spokesman said.

Emergency responders were called at about 9:30 p.m. to the KOA Campground at 8404 South Union Road, Union, for a child who suffered burns from a campfire, according to a news release.

Due to the severity of initial reports, a medical helicopter was requested and landed in a nearby parking lot to evacuate the child to a burn unit, officials said.

The Fire District was not made aware of how the injuries occurred, the spokesman said. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.