Two people taken to hospital after rollover crash in Wonder Lake

A rollover crash in Wonder Lake involving two vehicles sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

The Wonder Lake Fire Department responded to the crash around 1 p.m. Sunday at East Wonder Lake Road and East Maplewood Drive, a fire department spokesperson said.

One of the two vehicles involved had rolled over. As a result of the crash, the area of road was closed for about 30 minutes.

The two people taken to the hospital were taken for evaluation purposes, the spokesperson said.