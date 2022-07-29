Crystal Lake Chamber hosting mini-golf “classic” in September

After hosting an annual Golf Classic at the Crystal Lake Country Club for 38 years, the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce is hoping to create a “miniature” alternative that will attract families, Chamber marketing manager Nick Kubiak said.

The chamber is organization its first mini-golf “classic” at the Lippold Family Golf Center, scheduled for Sept. 7.

Chamber staff came up with the concept a few months ago and have been organizing the event with the Crystal Lake Park District, which recently recarpeted the 36-hole mini-golf course, Kubiak said.

“It was just another idea to get another fall fundraiser under our belt,” Kubiak said. “We have some serious golfers here, but this is going to be a more casual affair.”

The mini-golf classic, which costs $40 for a group of four, will include water, popsicles and four “julie bars,” and a costume contest. Two food trucks – Stix Noodles and Mario’s Food Truck – will be on-site during the evening, Kubiak said.

At present, the tournament is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lippold Park, 125 Route 176 in Crystal Lake.

Interested community members can register at business.clchamber.com/events/Details/inaugural-mini-golf-classic.