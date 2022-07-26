Chicago man charged with McHenry County man’s 2020 fatal overdose

A 47-year-old Chicago man will face a bond hearing and arraignment Thursday on charges of drug-induced homicide in the fatal overdose of an Island Lake man in 2020, according to court documents filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Dion S. Luster, held in the McHenry County jail on $1 million bond since his arrest Monday, has been charged with one count of drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony.

Luster is accused of delivering a fatal dose of fentanyl to Jason Martinez on or about July 14, 2020, according to court documents.

Luster, of the 2800 block of West 82nd Street, is classified as a “habitual criminal” because he has been convicted on two Class X felonies in Cook County, making him eligible for life in prison should he be found guilty of the drug-induced homicide charge.

Luster was convicted on March 28, 1996 in Cook County of Class X home invasion and murder and convicted of Class X manufacturing and delivering of a controlled substance on June 27, 2005.

He also was found guilty of manufacturing and/or delivering controlled substances in Cook County on Jan. 23, 2018, according to a motion to compel him to disclose the source of bail funds filed in the courthouse by the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

In the motion set to be argued Thursday, prosecutors said that on July 14, 2020, a relative of Martinez’s called police after finding him “deceased and cold to the touch” in a home in Wonder Lake.

Detectives from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Martinez’s girlfriend who said she and Martinez had traveled to Chicago on July 10 to buy drugs from Luster, according to the motion. The couple traveled by Metra train from Barrington to Clybourn Street in Chicago and met with Luster about a mile from that station.

Through phone records obtained from the girlfriend, Martinez and Luster detectives determined they had all met on July 10.

“Given (Luster) is currently being held on a felony drug-induced homicide, his recent criminal history indicating a history of distribution of illegal narcotics, and considering the circumstances ... there is reason to believe that bail funds that may be deposited for the defendant may not be from legitimate source, or may be funds that are tied to narcotics trafficking, or from some other criminal or illegal source,” Assistant State’s Attorney Hunter P. Jones wrote in the motion.

Luster’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Angelo Mourelatos, declined to comment Tuesday.