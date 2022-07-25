McHenry County felony report for week of July 17 to July 23

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of July 17 through July 23. Not all charges listed are felonies. Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime and have not been proved guilty in court.
Algonquin
Matthew D. Peahl, 46, of the 500 block of Elm Avenue, Geneva, was charged Monday, July 18, with obstruction of justice, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, and traffic offenses.
Crystal Lake
Christina M. Jenkins, 41, of the 700 block of Wiltshire Court, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, July 18, with making a false report.
Rigoberto D. Cardoso, 37, of the 3000 block of Longcommon Parkway, Elgin, was charged Monday, July 18, with making a false report.
Brittney M. Pietrarosso, 26, of the 600 block of East Grant Highway, Marengo, was charged Wednesday, July 20, with possession of LSD and obstructing identification.
Carley N. Czanowski, 34, of the 700 block of North Sandra Lane, Cary, was charged Friday, July 22, with retail theft greater than $300.
Huntley
Alexander V. Manov. 20, of the 500 block of McHenry Avenue, Woodstock, was charged Monday, July 18, with burglary, trespass, resisting a police officer and damage to property less than $500.
Brian S. Halvorsen, 29, of the 1800 block of Queensport Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, July 18, with trespass to property with a person present and criminal damage to property less than $500.
Ryan E. Townsend, 29, of the 3700 block of Woodstock Street, Wonder Lake, was charged Thursday, July 21, with battery to a police officer and criminal damage to property less than $500.
Lake in the Hills
Joseph I. Collins, 24, of the 11700 block of South Ridgeway Avenue, Alsip, was charged Saturday, July 23, with a hate crime and criminal damage to property.
McHenry
Deshawn M. Wilson, 24, of the 4500 block of Parkway Avenue, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, July 19, with aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13.
Kamil L. Slomski, 30, no address provided, was charged Thursday, July 21, with manufacture and delivery of 30 to 500 grams of marijuana.
Timothy D. Frey, 40, of the 4100 block of Atlantic Avenue, Schiller Park, was charged Friday, July 22, with aggravated battery causing bodily harm.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Mark S. Derengowski, 29, of the 7400 block of Burning Tree Drive, McHenry, was charged Monday, July 18, with leaving the scene of an injury accident.
Lamonte R. Brown, 47, of the 500 block of Darlington Lane, Crystal Lake, was charge Wednesday, July 20, with possession, possession with intent to deliver, and delivery of cocaine between 1 and 5 grams.
Woodstock
Laura G. Rodriguez, 46, of the 600 block of Water Edge Drive, McHenry, was charged Tuesday July 19 with three counts of driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license and traffic offenses.
Ryan E. Townsend, 29, of the 3700 block of Woodstock Street, Wonder Lake, was charged Wednesday, July 20, with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and aggravated battery to a nurse.
Anthony L. Williams, 42, of the 2200 block of West 111th Street, Chicago, was charged Thursday, July 21, with retail theft more than $150.
Kwantrell C. Williams, 25, of the 2300 block of Joppa Avenue, Zion, was charged Thursday, July 21, with burglary and criminal damage to property less than $500.
Melissa Stephan, 42, of the 500 block of Clay Street, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, July 21, with possession of lorazepam.