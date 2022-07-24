McHenry County felony report for week of July 10 to July 16

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of July 10 through July 16. Not all charges listed are felonies. Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime and have not been proved guilty in court.
Algonquin
Daniel O. Susma, 28, of the 1700 block of North River Road, Algonquin, was charged Tuesday, July 12, with aggravated battery of a senior citizen, aggravated domestic battery and five counts of domestic battery.
Jayla E. Pillow, 19, of the 15400 block of Elm Street, South Holland, was charged Wednesday, July 13, with possession of oxycodone and crushed oxycodone, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of marijuana by a driver, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper lighting of a vehicle.
Rebekha L. Benamon, 33, of the 700 block of Ruth Drive, Elgin, was charged Thursday, July 14, with obstructing justice, unlawful possession of less than 30 grams of cocaine, driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lighting of a vehicle.
Ronald J. Kruger, 56, of the 400 block of South Main Street, Wauconda, was charged Sunday, July 10, with retail theft of more than $300.
Jordan T. Bray, 32, of the 400 block of Stewart Avenue, Woodstock, was charged Tuesday, July 12, with retail theft less than $300 with a previous conviction.
Robert R. Willett Jr., 36, of the 600 block of Carpenter Street, Belvidere, was charged Monday, July 11, with two counts of domestic battery with a prior conviction, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and driving with a suspended license.
Raul Pastor, 28, of the 200 block of Hacket Street, Beloit, Wisconsin, was charged Saturday, July 16, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, using a vehicle without a breath alcohol ignition interlock device while license is revoked, operating an uninsured vehicle, driving with expired license plates, having no registration plates and driving with a revoked license.
Huntley
Daniel A. Carey, 18, of the 11100 block of Grove Street, Huntley, was charged Friday, July 15, with animal torture and disorderly conduct.
Nathan P. Weber, 18, of the 3500 block of Sonoma Circle, Lake in the Hills, was charged Friday, July 15, with animal torture and disorderly conduct.
Lake in the Hills
Michael F. Westney, 51, of the 400 block of Prides Run, Lake in the Hills, was charged Tuesday, July 12, with aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery causing bodily harm and domestic battery with physical contact.
Jonathan P. White, 42, of the 600 block of Juniper Lane, Lake in the Hills, was charged Thursday, July 14, with fleeing and eluding a police officer and aggravated driving with a suspended license.
Lakemoor
Rory P. Altenburg, 48, of the 200 block of West Sunset Drive, Lakemoor, was charged Monday, July 11, with two counts of violating an order of protection tied to a previous domestic battery.
McHenry
Justin R. Giles, 42, of the 1400 block of West Northeast Shore Drive, McHenry, was charged Monday, July 11, with electronic harassment with an obscene message having a prior felony, criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000, stalking and causing fear of safety, and failure to notify of damage after hitting property with a vehicle.
Megan L. Wingstrom, 31, of the 2100 block of Graue Mill Court, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, July 13, with two counts of forging documents and delivering forged documents.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Shannon L. Miller, 38, of the 300 block of First Street, Antioch, was charged Monday, July 11, with possessing less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Jessica J. Cochran, 28, of the 100 block of East South Street, Woodstock, was charged Monday, July 11, with theft of government property.
Juan A. Colon, 26, of the 1800 block of Grand Avenue, Waukegan, was charged Tuesday, July 12, with criminal damage to a government-supported property of less than $500.
Juan A. Colon, 26, of the 1800 block of Grand Avenue, Waukegan, was charged Thursday, July 14, with criminal damage to government-supported property.
Oakwood Hills
Richard E. McDonald, 63, of the 100 block of Lakeview Drive, Oakwood, was charged Monday, July 11, with aggravated assault with a weapon involving a threat of violence and aggravated assault on a public property.
Woodstock
Jacob A. Graser, 20, of the 2100 block of Willow Brooke Drive, Woodstock, was charged Friday, July 15, with retail theft of more than $300.