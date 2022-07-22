Man hospitalized in two-vehicle crash in Wonder Lake

One man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Wonder Lake, during which a vehicle rear-ended a truck, Wonder Lake Fire Protection District Chief Mike Weber said.

The incident, which took place about 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of Beaver Road and East Wonder Lake Drive, involved three people, all males, including two of whom had minor injuries but declined medical transport to a hospital, Weber said.

The one man who was hospitalized appeared disoriented at the scene, and while his injuries were not considered life-threatening, his status was unknown as of Thursday evening, Weber said.

In addition to the Wonder Lake Fire Protection District, the Wonder Lake Police Department and McHenry Township Fire Protection District also assisted with first responders at the scene, Weber said.

Both vehicles sustained moderate damage, and the car that rear-ended the truck was towed, Weber said.