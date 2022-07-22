Armed robber sentenced for repeat local motel heists 5 years apart

Virtually the same crime by the same robber five years apart has produced the same guilty results, except Trent J. Keegan seems likely to spend time in prison this time.

Keegan is a Chicagoan and formerly of Crystal Lake.

He was convicted in 2016 of the attempted armed robbery of the Super 8 motel in Crystal Lake and sentenced to probation, which now has been revoked. He pleaded guilty Thursday to committing a similar crime at the Super 8 motel in Woodstock and was sentenced to 12 years in prison in both cases.

Keegan has been held in McHenry County Jail since his arrest June 4, 2021, according to courthouse and jail records.

He pleaded guilty Thursday to an amended charge of armed robbery/bludgeon, a Class X felony, at the Super 8 motel in Woodstock on May 17, 2020. The charge initially was armed robbery/firearm, according to court documents filed in the McHenry County courthouse. Judge Micheal Coppedge accepted the negotiated plea of guilty.

Keegan also was ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution and $1,307.50 in fees. When he is released from prison, he will serve 18 months of mandatory supervised release.

Coppedge said he acknowledges that Keegan’s crimes were the result of the use or abuse of alcohol and chemical substances, and recommended he be in treatment while in prison.

In exchange for the guilty plea to the amended charge, Keegan’s additional Class X felonies, including armed violence and armed robbery with a firearm, were dismissed, according to court documents.

In 2021, when Keegan was arrested for the Woodstock case, he was in violation of his probation for his 2016 conviction for the Crystal Lake case. Coppedge said he failed to complete alcohol treatment and counseling. His probation was revoked Thursday and he was resentenced in the Crystal Lake case to 12 years in prison.

Both sentences will run concurrently.

He is required to serve half of the 12 years and will receive credit for time served in McHenry County Jail on both cases of 1,103 days, Coppedge said.

On April 11, 2015, Keegan was accused of being armed with a knife and jumping over the front counter of the Super 8 motel at 577 Crystal Point Drive and demanding money from the clerk, according to the indictment and Crystal Lake police. After taking about $1,200 in cash, Keegan fled on foot. The clerk was not hurt physically, police said.

On May 17, 2020, Keegan was accused of approaching a man working the counter at the Super 8 motel at 1220 Davis Road and demanding money from the cash register while displaying a handgun. There were no injuries reported in this incident, Woodstock Police said at the time.

Keegan was accused of stealing about $1,000 in cash from the motel “by use of force or by threatening the imminent use of force,” according to the indictment filed in McHenry County court.