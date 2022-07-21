5 things to do in McHenry County: Farmers market, live music, juried art show and sunflowers to fill out weekend’s activities

1. Open air farmers market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, at The Dole, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake.

The market features locally sourced goods, live music, local artists, children’s activities, live football tent, food trucks and a bar serving brunch beverages.

5 Things To Do

2. The Mosquitos, 8 to 10 p.m., Friday, live on the outdoor patio stage at Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake. This is a free show.

The Chicago-based band plays deep cuts and extended versions of some favorite songs. There is no cover for general admission. However, for guaranteed tables with seating, tickets are available at ticketweb.com/event/the-mosquitoes-band-outdoor-show-sideouts-sports-tavern-tickets/12252915.

3. Starline Factory Fourth Friday, 6 to 10 p.m., Friday, at Starline Factory 300 W. Front St., Harvard. The event includes a juried art show, music, three bands, drinks, galleries, studios and more. Come early for drinks and dinner at Stanchion Pub or to explore the excursion market. The cost is $10. Visitors 17 and younger are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

4. Sundays on the Square featuring Jonas Friddle at the Park in the Square, 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock.

Jonas Friddle is a singer, songwriter and old-time banjo player whose songs have received the John Lennon Songwriting Award, first place in the Great American Song contest and nomination for Album of the Year in the Independent Music Awards. Observers said his tunes bear the marks of a musician who has done his time in pub sessions and square dance halls. His writing is full of imagery, honesty and humor.

5. Sip N’ Sunflower, 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, at Tom’s Farm Market, 10214 Algonquin Road, Huntley.

This is a 21-and-older event. Come with friends to enjoy Tom’s sunflower fields while sipping on samples of wine and beer from Sew Hop’d and a light appetizer. Stop by the cutting field – for an additional charge – and cut and take sunflowers home. The cost is $30 and includes a walk through 4 acres of sunflowers with photo ops along the way, a wineglass with the Tom’s Sunflower Fields logo, two tickets to sample wine or beer from Sew Hop’d, a fruit and cheese pairing box and live music.

