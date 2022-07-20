Streamwood man dies in six-car Carpentersville crash

A Streamwood man was killed in a six-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Carpentersville, and a McHenry man was ticketed for his role in the incident, which remains under investigation, Carpentersville police said.

Emergency responders were called at about 6:58 p.m. to Route 25 and Helm Road, said Deputy Chief Todd Shaver.

The victim, Jamie X. McDonald, 27, of Streamwood, later died at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Shaver said. Four others were taken to the Elgin hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, he said.

According to police, a preliminary investigation showed the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck, a 48-year-old man from McHenry, failed to stop for the vehicle in front of him. That vehicle was stopped for the red light at Route 25 and Helm Road. The collision pushed him into traffic, causing the chain reaction crash, Shaver said.

The driver was issued two citations and the Carpentersville Police Department and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team are continuing to investigate, Shaver said.