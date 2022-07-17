Lake in the Hills Summer Sunset Festival returns Sept. 2-4

The annual Summer Sunset Festival will be held at Sunset Park from Sept. 2-4 at 5200 Miller Road to mark the 70th anniversary of the incorporation of the village of Lake in the Hills.

The Summer Sunset Festival plans to host the carnival, wine tent, Rec2U Kids’ Zone, food and drink vendors and live music throughout the celebration. Special events will include a car show, bags competition, craft fair and business expo, parade and Sunday’s finale fireworks.

Festival admission is free. Attendees are welcome to purchase food, drinks and carnival wristbands, as well as items for sale at Sunday’s craft fair and business expo. The festival’s main stage will provide a focal point for entertainment as various bands play throughout the weekend.

Local businesses have the opportunity to sponsor the festival through five sponsorship packages or a custom option to suit their promotional needs. Community members are invited to volunteer to support the festival.

Find up-to-date information on the festival schedule, event details and sponsorship and volunteer opportunities at summersunsetfest.com. Updates will also be posted on the festival’s Facebook page.

For additional information, contact Festival Chairperson Diane Murphy at 847-219-3328.