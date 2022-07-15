McHenry County residents need for food increasing along with its cost

As people wait to pick up food boxes as Calvin Yurko unloads food from a Northern Illinois Food Pantry truck before the start of a mobile food pantry stop at St. Ann's Episcopal Church, 503 W Jackson St., in Woodstock, Monday, July 11, 2022. On average the this mobile food pantry delivers enough to feed around 225 families every other week. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmed)