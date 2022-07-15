Crystal Lake man pleads guilty to delivering fentanyl that led to woman’s fatal overdose

A 53-year-old Crystal Lake man was sentenced to six years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to delivering the fentanyl that led to the fatal overdose of a Woodstock woman in 2020.

Lorachioe S. Sockwell was initially charged with four counts of drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony, and two counts unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2 felony, on or about Nov. 1, 2020.

Sockwell is required to serve 50% of his sentence. He will be given credit for 551 days he has been held in the McHenry County jail. Upon his release he will serve one year of mandatory supervised release. He also is required to pay $2,927 in fees and fines, judge Michael Coppedge said.

Had he been convicted on the drug-induced homicide charges he could have been sentenced up to 30 years in prison.

The 41-year-old woman died in her Woodstock home on Nov. 4 after ingesting a mix of fentanyl and heroin Sockwell delivered to her, according to documents in the McHenry County courthouse.

Coppedge ruled that Sockwell’s acts were the result of the use and abuse of alcohol and drug addiction and said he would recommend he be placed in a substance abuse program while in prison. This, Coppedge said, is just a recommendation and not a guarantee he would be entered into a program while in prison.