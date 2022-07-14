McHenry County felony report for week of July 3 to July 9

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of July 3 through July 9. Not all charges listed are felonies. Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Algonquin
Jaimie A. Stadler, 43, of the 600 block of State Street, Marengo, was charged Wednesday, July 6, with failing to report as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
Crystal Lake
William S. Lamar, Jr., 31, of the 100 block of West Woodstock Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, July 4, with aggravated battery, two counts of domestic battery and resisting a police officer.
Donta L. Davis, Jr., 38, of the 500 block of Somerset Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, July 7, with driving on a revoked license for the 11th time, and speeding, 73 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Angel M. Syed, 20, of the 1700 block of Sebastian Road, Woodstock, was charged Friday, July 8, with possession and delivery of marijuana, between 100 and 500 grams, and with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Huntley
Simran S. Khaira, 37, of the 1000 block of Brittney Bend, Lake in the Hills, was charged Tuesday, July 5, with aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery, and violating an order of protection.
Joel T. Acevedo, 57, of the 300 block of Prairie Drive, Harvard, was charged Tuesday, July 5, with theft of property worth more than $500.
Lake in the Hills
Daniel V. DeFrancisco, 36, of the 300 block of Council Trail, Lake in the Hills, was charged Tuesday, July 5, with aggravated battery to a victim over age 60 and two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction.
Macy E. Harrison, 28, of the 400 block of South Ayer Street, Harvard, was charged Saturday, July 9, with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a knife; obstruction of justice, battery and criminal damage to property.
Lakemoor
Rory P. Altenburg, 48, of the 200 block of West Sunset Drive, Lakemoor, was charged Monday, July 4, with aggravated battery to a police officer, domestic battery, obstructing identification, resisting a police officer and interfering with emergency communications. On Wednesday, July 6, he was additionally charged with violating an order of protection and two counts of domestic battery. On Thursday, July 7, he was charged with violating an order or protection.
Marengo
Johnny Rodriguez, 38, of the 300 block of Prairie Drive, Harvard, was charged Wednesday, July 6, with obstruction of justice, resisting a police officer, and obstructing identification.
McHenry
Victor Martinez, 44, of the 700 block of North Gary Avenue, Carol Stream, was charged Monday, July 4, with criminal sexual abuse with a victim between 13 and 17 years of age, grooming, and two counts of domestic battery.
Jeffrey M. Vogelsberg, 38, of the 700 block of Whitmore Trail, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, July 5, with 12 counts of possession of a firearm without a firearm owners identification, or FOID, card and possession of ammunition with no FOID.
Bekim Ismajlaj, 49, of the 5200 block of West Altgeld Street, Chicago, was charged Wednesday, June 6, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Frank J. Torrres, 36, of the 2000 block of North Campbell Avenue, Chicago, was charged Wednesday, June 6, withretail theft of property worth more than $300.
McHenry County Sheriff
Kwantrell C. Williams, 25, of the 2300 block of Joppa Avenue, Zion, was charged Wednesday, July 6, with two counts of damage to government property.
John H. Milroy, 38, of the 2800 block of Walnut Drive, Wonder Lake, was charged with aggravated battery to a person over age 60.
Richmond
Robert G. Dunski, 48, of Cortez, Colorado, was charged Tuesday, July 5, with aggravated driving under the influence, driving under the influence of drugs, driving on a revoked license, possession of marijuana, operating an uninsured vehicle, open container and no seatbelt.
Woodstock
Randy L. Redman, 61, of the 100 block of Hutchins Street, Woodstock, was charged Monday, July 4, with aggravated battery in a public place and resisting a police officer.
Paul S. Grzyb, 51, of the 700 block of Elm Lane, Woodstock, was charged Saturday, July 9, with driving on a revoked license, aggravated driving under the influence, two counts of driving under the influence, and improper lane use.