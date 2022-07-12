Crystal Lake man pleads guilty to possession of heroin; gets probation

A 33-year-old Crystal Lake man with convictions related to a McHenry man’s fatal drug overdose in 2019 and the death of a minor he bought alcohol for in 2014 was sentenced to two years of reporting probation Tuesday for possessing heroin.

Derrick J. Buttrum, of the 300 block of West Van Buren Street, pleaded guilty to possessing less than 15 grams of heroin on March 4.

In exchange for his guilty plea, separate charges of possessing between 30 and 500 grams of marijuana, possession of between 100 and 500 grams of marijuana, improper use of registration/title and possession of a controlled substance were dismissed, according to court testimony and documents in the McHenry County courthouse.

He also is required to join a substance abuse treatment program, abstain from alcohol and drugs and test weekly. He also is required to pay $3,390 in fines and fees.

Buttrum told Judge Robert Wilbrandt he is currently attending college online seeking a business degree and has a job.

Wilbrandt warned him “you’re kind of at the end of your rope here.” Wilbrandt wished the best for him but said if he relapses he probably is going to end up “doing some time” in prison.

In 2016, Buttrum pleaded guilty to providing/selling alcohol to a minor resulting in death. The charge is in connection to an incident that occurred in April 2014, when Tiffany Taylor, 20, and her brother, Tyrus Taylor, 19, of DeKalb, attended a bonfire at Buttrum’s then-Marengo home. Buttrum gave them alcohol which they paid him for and they drank it. The siblings left his home in the early hours of April 12 and Tyrus Taylor, who was driving the vehicle, was in a crash in which he flipped the vehicle and his sister died, according to Kane County court records and reports at the time.

In October of 2019, Buttrum pleaded guilty to delivering a combination of heroin and fentanyl that killed 40-year-old Richard T. Hyde.

He was initially charged with drug-induced homicide which carries a sentencing range of up to 30 years in prison. In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed several counts of drug-induced homicide and other charges, court records show.

At the time of his arrest in Hyde’s death, Buttrum was free on bond for a related heroin possession charge, court records show.