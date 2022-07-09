Woodstock’s Warp Corps returns to pre-pandemic support with jam sessions, support groups

By the time Rob Mutert was in high school, he was a “stoner” who could “outdrink anyone.”

It was a dangerous lifestyle that started in sixth grade, when he snuck his first beer. The path Mutert was on early in his youth quickly led him to harder drugs – LSD, cocaine, anything he and his friends could get their hands on, he said.

Then, while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, he drank alcohol daily, and after the Marines, he again included drugs as part of his addiction.

“I am not proud of it, but I don’t shy away from it. It is part of my path, and it is what I can bring to the kids. I was one of those kids,” Mutert, now 56, and sober since he was 24, said of the teens and young adults he encounters at Warp Corps, where he is the executive director and founder.

The colorful interior of Warp Corps, located at 114 Benton Ave. on the historic Woodstock Square, where he moved in 2019, includes an eclectic shop, selling locally made jewelry, art and clothing, as well as skateboards and skating gear. The space also serves as a meeting place, music and performance setting and art gallery.

Bridget Vrtis, the art teacher at Warp Corps, talks with children from Youth and Family Center of McHenry County's summer camp program as they paint compact discs Thursday June 7, 2022.

Mutert is back to fully facilitating jam sessions, including a punk rock show at 6 p.m. Saturday, as well as art workshops and shows, support groups and other events after the COVID-19 pandemic put group gatherings on hold.

Art workshops are again held at 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, and music support groups take place at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays. Mutert also offers a new meeting at 5 p.m. Saturdays called ROGUE, “a new and creative approach to recovery from life.”

In this recovery group, which is not faith-based and does not follow a step program like other recovery programs, there are three basic principles, Mutert said. First, stay alive. Second, own your issue. And third, continuous self-improvement.

Mutert’s mission through Warp Corps, which started in an indoor skate park in 2003 in Woodstock that later moved to Lake in the Hills before shutting down in 2010, is “prevention through engagement.”

He hopes that if he can reach teens early, provide a safe place where they will “fit in” and feel heard and seen, they will not go down the path he and so many others go, he said.

Quentin Crown sorts sweatshirts while working Thursday June 7, 2022, at Warp Corps at its location on the historic Woodstock Square.

Julius Coronado, 22, of Woodstock, wishes he met Mutert when he was a young skater. Coronado, who has struggled with his mental health since he was a young teenager, is a self-described computer nerd. He met Mutert in 2019 as an intern through the McHenry County Workforce Network.

Coronado sees himself in the young skaters who today find refuge at Warp Corps.

Had Coronado known Mutart when he was a young skater, he would not have made some of the poor decisions he made back then, he said.

“A kid with no guidance and too much freedom, you are always bound to make some poor decisions,” Coronado said.

Mutert, Coronado said, encouraged him to turn his computer skills into a job and to go to school and earn a certificate in information technology. Mutert helped Coronado secure a grant through the network that paid for his schooling.

Items for sale at Warp Corps on Thursday June 7, 2022, at its location on the historic Woodstock Square.

Mutert and the mission of Warp Corps “really spoke to me,” Coronado said.

Coronado interned at Warp Corps during the pandemic as an emergency case manager, helping to provide housing and other resources for the homeless.

He stayed on for an extra year as an employee, but it was more than a job for him. It was a safe place to connect with peers, where he fit in and could deal with his mental illness, he said.

“You are constantly being pushed to do better,” Coronado said. “Just constant, consistent, loving care. [At Warp Corps], it is more like, ‘What can we do to help you?’ instead of like, ‘What are you doing wrong?’ ”

Warp Corps gives teenagers a place to connect, hang out, participate in art and music, talk about skateboarding, and have open and real conversations, Mutert said. These activities create the same endorphins in the brain as nicotine, alcohol and drugs.

That’s a point Laura Crain, program coordinator with the McHenry County Substance Abuse Coalition, agreed with.

Tim Parker cleans a screen for silk screening while working at Warp Corps, Thursday June 7, 2022.

If someone is working out at the gym, learning to play an instrument, writing or playing music, singing songs or creating art, the same endorphins drugs create are being created naturally, she said.

Preventing drug use in the early teen years is key to preventing substance use disorders and fatal overdoses, she said. This is a time when kids’ brains are still forming.

When a substance such as nicotine, alcohol or opioids is introduced to the brain of a teenager, it changes how the brain is developing, and the brain will begin to crave the drug and more of it over time, leading to addiction, she said.

Teenagers who start experimenting and are left to make their own choices with no preventions in place risk long-term substance use disorders and death when they are between 25 and 35 years old, Crain said.

Even with all Mutert is doing on the “front line of this war,” he said, it still is not enough, and he’s frustrated.

“The system is broken,” Mutert said. “After five years in this arena, I still see absolutely no interest or funding for prevention. We have had conversations with everyone from Congress, state [representatives] to the city to the County Board. No action at all, just talk of support and agreement that it’s needed.”