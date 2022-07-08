Crystal Lake Police arrests five, issues 23 tickets during July 4 crackdown

The Crystal Lake Police Department arrested two drivers for driving under the influence during the period of stepped-up enforcement tied to the July 4 holiday.

The department also arrested one driver for driving without a license, another for speeding more than 25 mph over the limit and a third for speeding more than 35 mph over the limit, according to a news release.

The department also issued six tickets for seat belt violations, five for speeding, 10 for distracted driving and two for operating an uninsured vehicle.

The Crystal Lake Police Department was part of a statewide effort involving more than 200 other state and local law enforcement agencies aimed at getting drunk and otherwise impaired drivers off of Illinois roads, encourage seat belt use and enforce speeding and other traffic laws, according to the release.

The effort featured high-visibility enforcement combined with other outreach initiatives, including the Illinois Department of Transportation’s new media campaign titled “It’s Not a Game.”

The enforcement period was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT as part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” programs.