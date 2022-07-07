McHenry County grand jury indictments - Week of May 16, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Robert J. Hogue, 37, of the 800 block of Boxwood Drive, Crystal Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, less than 15 grams of alprazolam, less than 15 grams of amphetamine and 10 to 30 grams of marijuana as well as possession of unsecured adult-use marijuana in a vehicle.
- Benjamin F. Boss, 36, of the 600 block of East Grant Highway, Marengo; two counts of aggravated battery in a public place, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.
- Lawrence S. Elliott, 33, of the 100 block of Talismon Drive, Crystal Lake; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed, improper lane use and operating an uninsured vehicle.
- Antoinette J. Valeanu, 52, of the 500 block of West Grand Avenue, Elmhurst; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
- Kwantrell C. Williams, 25, of the 2300 block of Joppa Avenue, Zion; aggravated battery to a police officer, two counts of burglary, attempted burglary, three counts of criminal damage to property and three counts of unlawful possession of burglary tools.