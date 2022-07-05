Crystal Lake residents escape overnight fire without injury

A Crystal Lake home was left uninhabitable Tuesday due to fire, heat, smoke and water damage from an overnight fire, officials said.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 900 block of Stone Creek Circle, according to a news release. The first crews arrived within eight minutes and found flames coming from the rear of a two-story, single-family home.

The home’s residents were home and escaped without injury, according to the release. The home had working smoke detectors.

A request for mutual aid through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System was initiated, and crews initially fought the fire from the home’s exterior and then proceeded inside, the department said in the release. The fire was declared under control at 3:55 a.m.

The fire damaged the second floor of the home with the rest of the home sustaining heat, smoke, and water damage, according to the release. The house was deemed uninhabitable until repairs could be made.

Total damage to the structures and its contents was estimated at $225,000. The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department fire investigators, according to the release.