Barn outside Woodstock ‘complete loss’ following fire

A passing driver reported a fire west of Woodstock that left a barn and its contents a “complete loss,” the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District said.

Crews responded at 5:18 a.m. Monday to the 1000 block of South Rose Farm Road where they found a 25-by-55-foot barn engulfed in flames, according to a news release. The crews had arrived within five minutes of the 911 call.

The fire was declared under control within 30 minutes, according to the release. Overhaul and hot spot mitigation continued for an additional two hours.

The barn and contents are considered a complete loss with preliminary damage estimated at $50,000, the fire district said.

The fire is not thought to be suspicious in nature but remained under investigation by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District.