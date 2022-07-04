Cause of fire that left Lake in the Hills home inhabitable, damaged neighboring house under investigation

A fire Sunday night in Lake in the Hills left a home uninhabitable with an estimated $225,000 and damaged the exterior of a neighboring home, the Huntley Fire Protection District said.

Crews responded at 10:38 p.m. Sunday to the 900 block of Aster Court where they found a two-story home with heavy fire showing from the side, according to a news release. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

All of the home’s occupants were out of the home by the time crews arrived, but an additional search was conducted to be sure, according to the release. No one was hurt.

The main part of the fire was on the outside of the home and had spread to the attic, the Huntley Fire Protection District said. A neighboring home was also exposed to the heat of the fire and its exterior was damaged.

The fire was brought under control quickly, according to the release. Extensive overhaul was completed to confirm fire hadn’t continued to spread, and some smoke damage was found throughout the house.

The home was equipped with working smoke detectors, the department said.

Assistance was provided by departments from Algonquin, Crystal Lake, Fox River Grove, Marengo and Woodstock either to the scene or to Huntley stations to cover other calls that may have come in.