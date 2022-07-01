Two drivers injured in Hebron rollover crash Thursday

A 79-year-old Woodstock woman and a 25-year-old Aurora man were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle rollover crash Thursday afternoon outside Hebron, a McHenry County Sheriff’s Office official said.
The crash occurred at 4:10 p.m. at the intersection of Route 47 and Thayer Road, Lt. Porfirio Campos-Cruz said.
A preliminary investigation showed one vehicle, a Dodge Journey, being driven by the Woodstock woman, stopped at the intersection but entered too quickly, colliding with the other vehicle, a 2004 Peterbilt T-Motors truck, Campos-Cruz said.
The truck skidded on the southbound lane and was overturned, Campos-Cruz said.
The roadway was closed for roughly four hours, Campos-Cruz said.
The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office issued an advisory about 5:30 p.m., recommending drivers avoid Route 47 between Allendale Road and Thayer Road near Hebron due to the crash.
In addition to the McHenry County Sheriff’s office, the Hebron Police Department, Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District, Wonder Lake Fire Protection District, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District and Mercyhealth MD-1 responded to the scene, Campos-Cruz said.
Both drivers, who were taken to Northwestern McHenry Hospital, were wearing seat belts, and neither was asked to participate in any alcohol testing, Campos-Cruz said.
The woman was cited for failing to yield at the intersection, Campos-Cruz said.