Two drivers injured in Hebron rollover crash Thursday

A 79-year-old Woodstock woman and a 25-year-old Aurora man were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle rollover crash Thursday afternoon outside Hebron, a McHenry County Sheriff’s Office official said.

The crash occurred at 4:10 p.m. at the intersection of Route 47 and Thayer Road, Lt. Porfirio Campos-Cruz said.

A preliminary investigation showed one vehicle, a Dodge Journey, being driven by the Woodstock woman, stopped at the intersection but entered too quickly, colliding with the other vehicle, a 2004 Peterbilt T-Motors truck, Campos-Cruz said.

The truck skidded on the southbound lane and was overturned, Campos-Cruz said.

A rollover crash occurred Thursday, June 30, 2022, near the intersection of Route 47 and Thayer Road in Hebron. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Local)

The roadway was closed for roughly four hours, Campos-Cruz said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office issued an advisory about 5:30 p.m., recommending drivers avoid Route 47 between Allendale Road and Thayer Road near Hebron due to the crash.

In addition to the McHenry County Sheriff’s office, the Hebron Police Department, Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District, Wonder Lake Fire Protection District, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District and Mercyhealth MD-1 responded to the scene, Campos-Cruz said.

Both drivers, who were taken to Northwestern McHenry Hospital, were wearing seat belts, and neither was asked to participate in any alcohol testing, Campos-Cruz said.

The woman was cited for failing to yield at the intersection, Campos-Cruz said.