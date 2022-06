Carpentersville — The Kane County coroner’s office has identified a body that was found Sunday in the Fox River near the Fox River Shores Forest Preserve in Carpentersville.

It is Jesus Maldonado, 21, who had been reported missing several days earlier. An autopsy was performed on Monday.

The coroner’s office is still investigating the cause and manner of death.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220630/coroner-ids-body-found-in-river-as-missing-carpentersville-man