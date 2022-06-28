Fireworks, festivals, fun: Where to celebrate Independence Day in McHenry County

Festivals, parades and fireworks will mark Independence Day across McHenry County heading into this weekend and beyond.

Barrington Hills: The Land We Love Run, which includes both a 5K and 10K run in addition to a 2-mile walk, will take place at 7:30 a.m. July 2 at the Cuba Township Offices, 28000 W. Cuba Road.

Race proceeds benefit Folds of Honor, a national organization with a local presence that provides scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members. The preregistration cost is $35 for both runs and $25 for the walk.

Cary: The Summer Celebration, featuring the multi-genre sounds of the Hat Guys, will take place 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. July 1 at Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Road.

The band will perform from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with fireworks scheduled to start shortly after the band’s performance. Attendees can bring a picnic or purchase food and beverages from one of several food trucks.

Admission to the celebration is free. Parking costs $10 for pavement parking and $5 for grass parking.

Crystal Lake: The Lakeside Festival will take place June 30 to July 3 at the Dole and Lakeside Arts Park , 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. The hours are 3 to 11 p.m. June 30, noon to 11 p.m. July 1 and 2, noon to 10 p.m. July 3.

The festival will include 15 bands on two outdoor stages over the four days, food and drinks, a baggo tournament, and carnival rides and games. Among the activities for kids are face painting, a balloon twister, a stilt walker, team mascots and a magician.

Crystal Lake’s parade will start at 1 p.m. July 3 starting at the Municipal Complex, taking Dole Avenue southwest to Country Club Road before ending on Golf Road.

A concert by Crystal Lake Community Band and Voices in Harmony will follow at 7 p.m. July 3 at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive. Fireworks begin at dark.

Regular beach admission applies before 2:30 p.m. After 2:30 p.m., the cost is $5 per person and children under 3 are free.

Fox Lake: Celebrate Fox Lake will take place July 2, kicking off with a parade down Grand Avenue at 11 a.m. and followed by live music at Lakefront Park starting at 5 p.m. At dusk, fireworks will be displayed over Nippersink Lake.

Fox River Grove: Festivities begin at 5 p.m. July 9 at Picnic Grove Park, 598 Birch Lane, with concessions by Cary-Grove Jaycees and Fox River Grove Lions along with a variety of food trucks.

The event also will feature a balloon artist and face painter and music from DJ Powers. Fireworks will cap the night.

Harvard: Red White & Blue Feastival will take place 2 to 10 p.m. July 2 with food trucks, a beer tent, live music, games and fireworks at Milky Way Park, 800 Lawrence Road, Harvard.

Hebron: The parade will take place at 10 a.m. July 2, starting and ending at Alden-Hebron High School.

The route leaves the high school, heading north along Illinois Street before turning right on Prairie Avenue, looping down around Woodland and Amber drives and heading back west along Prairie Avenue to St. Albans Street. The route then heads west along Price Road, briefly up Jean Drive, left on Jacob Avenue, around Marci Lane and Harrison Avenue back to Jean Drive and then left onto McKinley Avenue to the high school.

Huntley: The Party in the Park begins at 7 p.m. July 4 at Deicke Park, 11419 S. Route 47, with fireworks starting about 9:30 p.m.

Island Lake: The parade, themed “not all superheroes wear capes,” will step off at 10 a.m. July 3 at Cotton Creek Elementary School, 545 Newport Court. It will travel along Newport Drive, looping along Wembley Drive, Hale Lane, Lexington Lane and Waterford Way back to Newport Drive and the school.

Johnsburg: The Pistakee Bay Fireworks show will take place July 9 with live music at Oak Park Lounge, 801 W. Oak Grove Road. Admission is free.

Lakemoor: The parade will start at 10:30 p.m. July 4 at the Village Hall parking lot, 28581 Route 120, and end at Morrison Park, 233 Rand Road.

The route travels along Pondview Drive, up Darrell Road, west on Bakers Drive, south on Willow Road, west on Riverside Drive, south on Tia Juana Drive and east on Route 120 to Morrison Park.

Marengo: The glow parade, made of vehicles and floats decorated with lights or in red, white and blue, will take place at 8 p.m. July 4.

The route starts at Marengo Middle School parking lot, 816 E. Grant Highway, and then travel along Prairie Street, down Taylor Street and then Washington Street back toward the middle school.

Businesses and others wanting to participate can text “Glow Parade” to 815-814-8815.

Spring Grove: The Independence Day Street Fest will be held July 3 at Main Street Park.

Food trucks will be on site starting at 4 p.m., and cold beverages will be available for purchase. Bella Cain will perform 7:30 to 11 p.m. Parking costs $15 for the festival.

A parade, themed outer space, will take place along Main Street at noon July 4 followed by fireworks at dusk at Thelen Park. Parking for the fireworks costs $10.

Wonder Lake: The Wonder Lake Water Ski Show Team will perform at 4:30 p.m. followed by fireworks. The show can be watched from the private beach owned by the Wonder Center Property Owners Association at Hancock and East Lake Shore drives.

Woodstock: Fireworks will be held at dusk on July 4 over Emricson Park, 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Road.

Parking at the park will be available using the South Street entrance. The parking fee is $10.

Walk-ins can enter through South Street and Jackson Street entrances. Donations will be collected to help cover the cost of the fireworks.

Concessionaires will provide snacks and beverages.

