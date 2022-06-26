Body recovered from Fox River near Carpentersville forest preserve

A body recovered Sunday morning from the Fox River in Carpentersville may be that of a 21-year-old man missing since Friday, authorities said.

Police said they are investigating whether the body is that of 21-year-old Jesus Maldonado of Carpentersville, who was reported missing last week. Because of the condition of the body, a positive identification could not be made Sunday, Carpentersville police said.

Maldonado’s family has been notified, police said.

Authorities said that at about 7:33 a.m. Sunday, Kane County sheriff’s deputies, Kane County Forest Preserve police, Carpentersville police and Carpentersville firefighters responded to the Fox River Shores Forest Preserve, 701 Williams Road, for a report of a body in the river.

The body was removed from the water by police and firefighters, and detectives arrived on the scene.

The Kane County Coroner’s office also is investigating. An autopsy is pending.