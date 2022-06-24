Huntley attorney to join DeKalb’s Resource Bank

After almost 27 years of private practice in Huntley, attorney Michael J. Fleck will close his practice and take a new position with Resource Bank in DeKalb.

Michael J. Fleck (Provided by Resource Bank)

Resource Bank is a community bank with 13 locations throughout Illinois, including in DeKalb, Hampshire, Cortland, Genoa, Hinckley, Kirkland, Leland, Malta, Serena, Shabbona, Somonauk and Sycamore.

Fleck’s experience in estate planning and administration and his numerous articles and presentations on these subjects will serve him well in his new position, according to a news release from Fleck’s office.

Fleck will be winding down his practice over the remainder of 2022. During that time, he will continue to handle existing open matters and will also handle new non-litigation matters that can be completed in relatively short order, such as real estate transactions, estate plans and business formation.