Cary limits outdoor water use due to abnormally dry weather forecasts

With the recent spike in temperatures and abnormally dry weather forecasted for the start of summer, the village of Cary has limited the use of lawn sprinklers and irrigation systems.

The use of these systems will be permitted only between the hours of 6 and 10 p.m., according to the Cary Public Works Department. Other outdoor water uses, such as hand-watering of gardens and washing personal vehicles, can continue unrestricted.

A map published by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln shows conditions in the northwest half of McHenry County are considered "abnormally dry." (Provided by National Drought Mitigation Center)

The northwest half of McHenry County is currently considered “abnormally dry,” according to the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The next stage would be moderate drought.

Should drought conditions or other factors warrant additional measures to protect the village’s drinking water supply, the village could move beyond the “yellow condition” of its outdoor water conservation code and further limit outdoor water uses, according to a news release.