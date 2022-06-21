Fire Tuesday leaves Lake in the Hills home uninhabitable

A Lake in the Hills home was left uninhabitable following a Tuesday afternoon fire, a Huntley Fire Protection District spokesman said.

No injuries were reported from the fire, Deputy Chief Patrick Fortunato said in a news release.

Firefighters were called about 2:20 p.m. to a home on the 200 block of Stickley Lane in Lake in the Hills, Fortunato said.

On arrival, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the rear of the home, extending from both of the lower floors to the attic. Water was puller from an engine and a nearby fire hydrant, Fortunato said.

A two-story home in Lake in the Hills was left uninhabitable following a fire Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The fire's cause was under investigation, according to the Huntley Fire Protection District. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Local)

The fire was brought under control quickly but extensive overhaul was completed inside to confirm the fire hadn’t continued to spread, he said.

All of the residents evacuated the home, which had working smoke detectors, before firefighters arrived, Fortunato said, adding that firefighters did an interior search to verify everyone was out.

Fortunato reported heavy fire and smoke damage to the home. Two cars in the garage were damaged, as was a neighboring house with what Fortunato called “non-structural damage,” including melted siding.

Damage to the home and contents was estimated at $375,000, Fortunato said. The cause of the fire is under investigation, he added.

The day’s heat, with temperatures reaching heat indexes in the low 100 degrees, affected firefighters, Fortunato said.

“It definitely is something that we are aware of from the get go. In extreme weather, hot or cold, it will take ... wear and tear on them,” he said. “They can’t go back into the building multiple times and the amount of time they can work will decrease from the stress.”

Assistance was provided by Algonquin, Crystal Lake, Fox River Grove, Marengo, South Elgin and Woodstock fire departments.