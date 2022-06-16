Grilling enthusiast seeks to bring ‘barbecue culture’ to Crystal Lake with new business

Crystal Lake resident John Gallegos has been participating in grilling competitions for the past eight years, and now he said he wants to turn that passion into a business.

“We want to bring to Crystal Lake the culture of barbecue,” Gallegos said at a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Wednesday evening. “Barbecue is more than just eating. It’s the putting everything together, getting family together. Nobody loves a good meal more than a barbecue meal.”

The commission recommended approval for Gallegos’ proposed Bluesmoke Barbecue Supply, which would be located at Coventry Plaza on the corner of Berkshire Drive and Virginia Road if it also receives a thumbs up from the Crystal Lake City Council.

The supply store, a stand-alone business venture, is envisioned as a barbecue boutique, a place where customers can trade recipes and barbecuing tips, Gallegos said, adding that over the past few years, technology has increased options for grilling.

“When I was younger, we’d go to a tackle store and talk about fishing, play with lures,” Gallegos said. “You lose that in the online way of buying things.”

The supply store will sell rubs, sauces, different kinds of charcoal and wood pellets, and accessories like cutting boards or thermometers, Gallegos said. He also hopes in the future to organize local competitions.

The proposal is due to go before City Council during its July 19 meeting.

As the summer season has already begun, Gallegos said he hopes to open the store in time for the fall holiday season, roughly around Thanksgiving.



